Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 267,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

