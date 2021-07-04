Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 3,908,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.