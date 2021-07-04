Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,106 VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of RSX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 1,980,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

