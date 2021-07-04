Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

WTFC traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 274,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

