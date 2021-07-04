Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Parkland stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$40.18. 253,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

