PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of PDCE opened at $46.67 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

