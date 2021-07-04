Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $107.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.71 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

