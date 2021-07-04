Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.91. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVAC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

