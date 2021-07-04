Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32. Perficient has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

