Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PSHG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSHG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

