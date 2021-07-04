Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Holdings Lifted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 122.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PERI. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $15,897,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 548.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.