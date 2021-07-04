Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

