Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
