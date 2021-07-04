Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Perion Network stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perion Network by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.