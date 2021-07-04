Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 8,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.