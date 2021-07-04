PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PMCB stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 3,595,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,470. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.