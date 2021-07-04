Phoenix Global Resources’ (PGR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.86 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £135.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Phoenix Global Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Phoenix Global Resources alerts:

About Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.