Phoenix Global Resources’ (PGR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.86 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £135.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Phoenix Global Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
About Phoenix Global Resources
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.