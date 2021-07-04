PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE PCN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

