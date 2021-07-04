PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

