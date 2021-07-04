Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 78.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.