Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 28,993,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,428,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

