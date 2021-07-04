Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.60. 452,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,846. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

