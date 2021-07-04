Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 55,872 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.41. 13,227,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,923,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

