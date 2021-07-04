Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 42,484 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

