Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 197.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,694 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,779 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Cowen raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of PXD opened at $166.74 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

