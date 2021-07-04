PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

