PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0004

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $420,790.71 and approximately $29,432.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00805106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.26 or 0.08072946 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

