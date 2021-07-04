Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

