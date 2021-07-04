PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $33.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $32.88. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 2,454 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $221,651.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 400,667 shares of company stock valued at $13,694,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.