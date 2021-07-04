POLKARARE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,881.00 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $42,881.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.24 or 1.00059179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

