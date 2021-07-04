Populous 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.16 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00006160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $115.86 million and $5.16 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 60% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

