Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POAHY. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Porsche Automobil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 392,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

