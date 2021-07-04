Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on POAHY. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
Porsche Automobil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 392,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.
Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.