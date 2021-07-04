Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 590,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.4% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.28 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

