PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 326.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCELF traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.