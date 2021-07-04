PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 326.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCELF traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16.

Get PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.