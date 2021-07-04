PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

NYSE PPG opened at $170.66 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

