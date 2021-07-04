PressOne (PRS) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $822.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PRS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

