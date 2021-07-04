Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.65. 21,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 21,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

About Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.