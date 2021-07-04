Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Bought by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Progenity accounts for about 0.8% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Progenity were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Progenity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

