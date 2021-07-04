Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Stake Lifted by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Progenity accounts for approximately 0.8% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Progenity were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

