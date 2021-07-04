ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 46,025.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 8.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.47. 1,777,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,416. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $122.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.