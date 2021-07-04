Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.