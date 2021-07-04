Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of CNB Financial worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CNB Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCNE opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

