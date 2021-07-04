Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEER. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Seer stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.54.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

