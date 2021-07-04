Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 93.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 211,206 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

First Solar stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.