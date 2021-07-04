Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $242.56 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

