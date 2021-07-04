Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 88,400 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

