Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 394.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

