PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAEKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumia, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

