Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 24,685 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,279.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.