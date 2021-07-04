Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,378,868 shares in the company, valued at $827,785,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,300 shares of company stock worth $78,186,501 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $234.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

