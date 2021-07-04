Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28.74 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.30 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,496 shares of company stock valued at $60,751,488. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

